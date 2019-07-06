× Matt Bubala Full Show: 7-6-19

This weekend, The Matt Bubala Show celebrates America! Roger discusses his Skokie Fourth of July parade, Matt shares his adventures from the Cat Con in Los Angeles and discusses Southern California’s earthquake. Throughout the show, Roger and Matt debrief President Trump’s Salute to America. Matt and Jess discuss leaving the toilet seat up or down. Matt talks about his newfound love for Hamilton, Lin Manuel Miranda’s net worth and bucket list movies. Toy Story and Rocketman are a few that made the list. The trio discusses keepsake memorabilia, Matt’s Tribune Tower obsession, Roger’s Disney fund and a toilet paper crisis. The full show podcast can be found below.