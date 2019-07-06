× Friday Night With Elton Jim: Ravinia, Sports, Fireworks and Toy Story 4!

Elton Jim Turano is back on the WGN airwaves with producer Curtis Koch and Roger Badesch in the news chair. Jim’s got an action packed show with guests Nick Pullia and Mark Vasko. Plus some more fun conversations along the way!

Jim starts off the show talking to Curtis and Roger about the recent 4th of July holiday. Then later he talks to Nick Pullia from Ravinia on the show to talk about some of the newest additions, including the new BMO Club, Tony Bennett, and upcoming shows.

Later, Jim talks to sportscaster Mark Vasko. Mark gives some insight into the upcoming Crosstown Classic between the Cubs and White Sox, the Ryne Sandberg game, and the recent moves the Chicago Blackhawks have made to their roster.

Finally to cap off the show, Elton Jim was right! There is a Spork in Toy Story 4! He explains why he was right and why he’s been a fan of the utensil for over 2 years.