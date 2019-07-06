× Featured Guest: Aiden Fridman Student Founder of ProKids (ProHabits) | Startup Showcase: The SimplyBe Agency and Bounty0x

On the show, Scott kicks off the show by talking with our featured guest of the show, the student founder of ProKids (ProHabits), Aiden Fridman. ProKids is inspired by a 13-year-old, Aidan Fridman. After experiencing bullying in schools and hearing about the power of positivity, Aidan decided to take matters in his own hands. ProKids is a set of daily actions designed by kids and for kids to increase positivity and happiness while eradicating bullying. From gratitude to make-a-joke, every activity is simple to do. ProKids is powered by his dad’s creation, ProHabits, a behavior change system. Rooted in science, platform delivers a morning notification for users to commit and evening notification for users to confirm the action was completed.

On the latter half of the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with CEO of Mealthy, Bernardo de la Vega. Mealthy focus is to provide a complete solution and to continually build on that foundation. Mealthy small kitchen appliances provide users a one-stop shop for all their home-cooking needs. Next on the show Scott is joined with the CEO of Chimani, Kerry Gallivan. Chimani develops mobile travel guides to help national park visitors navigate the overcrowding and lack of information they experience at parks with our curated guides which are available on the web, within cars, and on smartphones.

To invest in Mealthy click here and to invest in Chimani click here.

Make sure to follow Technori on Facebook and Twitter.