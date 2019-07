× Bill and Ana Bonus Hour 7.5.19: Livin’ La Vida Loca

WGN TV’s very own, Ana Belaval, is in for Wendy. Bill and Ana take over the stream and talk about idols and how Ana shared a moment with the one and only Ricky Martin.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.