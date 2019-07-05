Seats sit empty in the Webster Theater, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014, in Webster City, Iowa. When the historic downtown movie theater in Webster City, Iowa, went bankrupt and shut down last year, some wondered whether it was further proof of the small towns demise after a factory closure put hundreds out of work. Instead, residents rallied. They held public meetings, hashed out volunteer work and launched a fundraising campaign. More than $200,000 later, the theater reopened. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wintrust Community Leader: Classic Cinemas’ Chris Johnson
As downtown movie theaters slowly die off, Steve Bertrand talks to the man who is bringing these iconic venues back to life. Chris Johnson (CEO of Classic Cinemas) explains the rehabbing of these theaters and what it takes to stay current and competitive in the movie-goer market.