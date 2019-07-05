× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/5/19: June Jobs Report, Classic Cinemas & Eat More Chick-Fil-A

While the country continues to enjoy the holiday weekend Steve Bertrand finishes out the short work week with Glassdoor’s Chief Economist Daniel Zhao who helps break down the released jobs report for June. Tom Gimbel tells us why everyone isn’t on summer vacation but it just seems like it. Chris Johnson shares where the movie business is really making their money and Steve Robinson continues to share how Chik-Fil-A makes eating chicken fun.