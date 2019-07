× What To Watch This Summer

Editorial Director of FanSided.Com, Josh Hill, makes his in-studio debut as he previews the best things to watch this summer. Mark Carman and Ji Suk Yi, filling in for Steve Cochran, talk to Josh about a potential bounce back season for “Stranger Things” and whether it’s worth watching all the through to avoid spoilers. Josh has a surprise hit of the summer, and previews the remake of “The Lion King”.