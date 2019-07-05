× Travel Tips From The Working Mom

Francesca Mazurkiewicz is a native Chicagoan who is a member of the International Food, Wine & Travel Writers Association, as well as the North American Travel Journalists Association. Her blog, The Working Mom’s Travels, is filled with stories and pictures from the Midwest, around the country, as well as halfway across the world. She joined Mark Carman and Ji Suk Yi, who were in for Steve Cochran, to give some tips about not only the places to go, but how to enjoy them with the people you love.