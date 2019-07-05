× The Opening Bell 7/5/19: Lee Iacocca’s Legacy and VAR

Filling in for Steve Grzanich, Mark Carman talks to Dale Buss, Contributor at Forbes, Wall Street Journal and Chief Executive Magazine. They discuss the passing of Lee Iacocca and the legacy he left behind. Later on, Robert Kidd, a freelance journalist in Valencia, Spain who covers sports business focusing on Europe and soccer. Robert comments on the controversy surrounding the Video Assistant Referee system being used in the World Cup. Mark wraps the show with WGN Radio’s Orion Samuelson who shares his thoughts on the latest in agriculture.