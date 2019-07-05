The Markets 7/6/19: Strong Jobs Report Puts Fed Rate Cuts Into Question

Posted 11:01 PM, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02PM, July 5, 2019

Guys show off their antique tractor equipment during the tractor parade at the Historic Farm Days event in Penfield, IL. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

Orion opens the show with a look at the surprisingly strong jobs report and how it might impact expected rate cuts. Later, Max sits down with Clayton Pope. Finally, Orion takes his trademark look at agribusiness.

