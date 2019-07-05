Guys show off their antique tractor equipment during the tractor parade at the Historic Farm Days event in Penfield, IL. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)
The Markets 7/6/19: Strong Jobs Report Puts Fed Rate Cuts Into Question
Guys show off their antique tractor equipment during the tractor parade at the Historic Farm Days event in Penfield, IL. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)
Orion opens the show with a look at the surprisingly strong jobs report and how it might impact expected rate cuts. Later, Max sits down with Clayton Pope. Finally, Orion takes his trademark look at agribusiness.