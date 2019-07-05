NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: The first known newspaper printing of the Declaration of Independence, printed on July 6, 1776 in The Pennsylvania Evening Post, is seen after being auctioned at Robert A. Siegel Galleries on June 25, 2013 in New York City. The pages sold for $632,500 to David Rubenstein; according to Robert A. Siegal Galleries it is the highest price any newspaper has ever been sold for. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
The Chicago Way, Ep. 198: The Deceleration of Dependence, what DNC’s lack of moderates means for 2020, and more
The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 198: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the co-founder and publisher of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan to analyze the ever-growing cast of hopefuls vying for the DNC 2020 nomination. Plus, Kasso offers an updated version of the United States’ founding document, one that better reflects the current state of politics. Behold, “The Declaration of Dependence.”