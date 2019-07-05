× The Annual Chosen Few Picnic Continues to Showcase Culture and Unity for the 29th Year

What is known as a huge family reunion that takes place every year on Chicago’s South Side, The Chosen Few Picnic and House Music Festival continues to grow with family and fans that yearns for the feeling that house music has engraved in them for over 3 decades.

Chosen Few started out with five local DJ’s trying to supply the demand of DJ’s across the city. They continue to sell out shows every summer expecting more than 40,000 house music fans at Jackson Park.

The festival takes place Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Jackson Park. Click here for more details.

“One of our goals was to never take this event away from the South Side where we all grew up.” – Tony Hatchett (Chosen Few DJ)

In this episode, Tony Hatchett talks about the history of the Chosen Few DJ’s and the annual picnic. Also, what fans should expect this year.

Click here to listen: