× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.05.19: Interrupting Your Four Day Weekend

With Steve enjoying a few days off around the the 4th of July holiday, Mark Carman and Ji Suk Yi start the show with the regular Friday conversation with “Mr. Fix It”, Lou Manfredini. They also got grilling tips from Jesse Valenciana; travels tips from Francesca Mazurkiewicz; an entertainment report of Josh Hill; and found out how to get free beer from Adam Collins, the VP of communications for MillerCoors.

The Wintrust Crosstown Series resumes this weekend on the South Side. Darrin Jackson from the White Sox Radio booth previews the two-game set; and Bull/Sox Academy President Mike Huff talks about the best baseball and softball camps in town. Today’s MVPP, Bryant Lopez, talked about the upcoming “Cars & Coffee” show that will benefit a local Boys and Girls Club.