× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show Fourth of July Edition!

Dane Neal coming at you LIVE from the Allstate Skyline studio on this beautiful 4th Of July evening.

Dane goes “On The Road” and is joined with Dr. Nichole Butler-MooYoung (Nikki) who is an obstetrician/gynecologist with over 20 years experience to talk about summer safety for pregnant moms. Then on the show Dane chats with Resurrection University Professor, Gretchen LaCavita, who is a doctor of nursing practice, and pediatric nurse for 25 years will talk about summer safety for kids (adults too). Next, we switch gears over to festivals, music and beer by talking with Rudy Flores from the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce all about Square Roots Festival which begins July 12th. Then racing with Pro Motocross Championship Media Manager, Casey Huntley, fills us in about all the action and excitement with the biggest stars of the sport and coming up for the 45th running of the Red Bud National.

To close out the show we talk with the one and only Blockbuster Blake Stubbs about all things movies and what should be on your watch list this weekend.