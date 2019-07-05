× MVPP: Cars & Coffee Show

Tripp Lite is hosting a “Cars & Coffee” Show Sunday August 18th at 1111 West 35th Street on the South Side. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club. Bryant Lopez, a Quality Assurance Engineer for Tripp Lite, joins Mark Carman and Ji Suk Yi (in for Steve Cochran) to talk about the event as well as some of the sweet rides he expects to see next month. For more information, check out the WEBSITE or contact Bryant directly by emailing him: bryant_lopez@tripplite.com.