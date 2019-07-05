Organic hamburgers are grilled at a outdoor Farmer's Market August 15, 2013, in Washington, DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
Grilling Tips From The ManBQue Expert
Organic hamburgers are grilled at a outdoor Farmer's Market August 15, 2013, in Washington, DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
The 4th of July may be over, but the grilling season is till upon us. Jesse Valenciana, author of “ManBQue: Meat. Beer. Rock and Roll“, stops by the studio to share some pointers and talk about his favorite things to grill. Mark Carman and Ji Suk Yi, in for Steve Cochran, also discuss stereotyping men as ‘grillers’ and women as ‘non-grillers’.