Grilling Tips From The ManBQue Expert

The 4th of July may be over, but the grilling season is till upon us. Jesse Valenciana, author of “ManBQue: Meat. Beer. Rock and Roll“, stops by the studio to share some pointers and talk about his favorite things to grill. Mark Carman and Ji Suk Yi, in for Steve Cochran, also discuss stereotyping men as ‘grillers’ and women as ‘non-grillers’.