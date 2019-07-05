× Friday Night Special with Dave Hoekstra 07/05/19

On a special Friday edition of Nocturnal Journal:

Host Dave Hoekstra sits down with Historian/Author Dominic A. Pacyga, rockability artist Ken Mottet, and nephew of Wanda Kurek; Walter Kurek as they pay tribute to the proprietor of Stanley in the Back of the Yard neighborhood. The guys reminisce on their favorite memories of Wanda and Stanley’s.

Wanda Kurek passed June 18 at the age of 95.

Director of Consumer Launch for Reed Exhibitions Jon Fontane joins the conversation over the phone as he gives us details the different outdoor activities, types of tiny houses, trailers and more. Jon prepares for the Tiny House & Simple Living Jamboree in Austin, TX. Plus, he’ll be working with the first ever Outside Experience, a hear and adventure experience presented by GoRving July 13-14 at McCormick Place Lakeside Center.

For more information on the Outside Experience visit outsideexperienceshow.com.

Speaking of outdoor events, Dave sits with a panel of White Sox vendors. Lloyd Rutzky, Doug North, and Robert “Chico” Chicoine join Dave in the Allstate Skyline Studio as they reveal their secrets to success and favorite memories inside White Sox Stadium. Photographer Lloyd Rutzky and Joel Levin talks about their upcoming book White Sox Park’s Amazing Vendors.

