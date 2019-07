× A Tribute to Stanley’s proprietor Wanda Kurek

Host Dave Hoekstra sits down with Historian/Author Dominic A. Pacyga, rockability artist Ken Mottet, and nephew of Wanda Kurek; Walter Kurek as they pay tribute to the proprietor of Stanley in the Back of the Yard neighborhood. The guys reminisce on their favorite memories of Wanda and Stanley’s.

Wanda Kurek passed June 18 at the age of 95.

