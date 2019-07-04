Highlights: White Sox 9 – Tigers 6 – 7/3/19 (Game 2)

Posted 12:15 AM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42PM, July 3, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu celebrates his three-run walk-off home run during the 12th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Chicago. The White Sox won 9-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers – July 3, 2019 (Game 2)

Boxscore | Recap

