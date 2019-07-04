The True Meaning of Independence Day: Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Happiness

Posted 10:09 AM, July 4, 2019, by

United States Declaration of Independence on a Betsy Ross flag background. (Courtesy of Retail First/DavePlier SS117926056MikeFlippo)

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the history Independence Day, The Liberty Bell, Westpoint, the Statue of Liberty presented the US in Paris in 1884, ‘America the Beautiful’ is published and the debut of the 50-star American flag.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.