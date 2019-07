× Retro Chicago Summer Experiences: The McHenry Outdoor Drive-In

Dave Plier talks about the timeless entertainment of the Drive-In Theater with Scott Dehn, President of Golden Age Cinemas. They discuss the McHenry Drive-In, their history, the brand new double features shown weekly, their retro concessions stand and all that the drive-in experience has to offer. goldenagecinemas.com.

What are your drive-in memories? What drive-in did you go to?