× Jon Hansen & Ji Suk Yi Full Show | 07.04.19

Happy 4th of July!

On this episode, Jon and Ji welcome David Shestokas, author, to talk about the signing of the Declaration of Independence and his book!

Then, Steve K, talks about how to stay safe while swimming in the lake or in a swimming pool this summer.

Plus, Michelle Foik and Katy Pizza from Eris Brewery And Cider House, join in studio to talk about how they opened the first female-run brewery in Chicago.

