Jared Cohen, CEO of Jigsaw at Google Parent Company, Alphabet: Accidental Presidents, Eight Men Who Changed America

Posted 10:14 AM, July 4, 2019, by

Jared Cohen (Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com/David Plier/Retail First.)

Author Jared Cohen, CEO of Jigsaw at Alphabet and Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his new book: Accidental Presidents, Eight Men Who Changed America. The strength and prestige of the American presidency has waxed and waned since George Washington. Accidental Presidents looks at eight men who came to the office without being elected to it. It demonstrates how the character of the man in that powerful seat affects the nation and world. Eight men have succeeded to the presidency when the incumbent died in office. In one way or another they vastly changed our history.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.