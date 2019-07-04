× Jared Cohen, CEO of Jigsaw at Google Parent Company, Alphabet: Accidental Presidents, Eight Men Who Changed America

Author Jared Cohen, CEO of Jigsaw at Alphabet and Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his new book: Accidental Presidents, Eight Men Who Changed America. The strength and prestige of the American presidency has waxed and waned since George Washington. Accidental Presidents looks at eight men who came to the office without being elected to it. It demonstrates how the character of the man in that powerful seat affects the nation and world. Eight men have succeeded to the presidency when the incumbent died in office. In one way or another they vastly changed our history.