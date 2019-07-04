A huge American Flag is unfurled in the outfield during the playing of the National Anthem before the start a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
Highlights: Tigers 11 – White Sox 5 – 7/4/19
A huge American Flag is unfurled in the outfield during the playing of the National Anthem before the start a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers – July 4, 2019