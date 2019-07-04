× Eventually You Could Get 5G From Your Neighbor and Cut Big Telecom Out

Amir Haleem, CEO of Helium sits down with Scott Kitun at WGN Radio. Building the world’s first peer-to-peer wireless network takes more than just brilliant engineering. It takes the confidence to know that people will think you’re crazy at first. Then if you’re lucky, they’ll take your innovations for granted. Helium aims to simplify connecting things like IoT devices and sensors by building a network of wireless operators. Companies like Lime, Nestle and Stay Alfred are already using the network.