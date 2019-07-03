× Tom Appel reflects on the life and legacy of auto industry legend Lee Iacocca

Auto industry legend Lee Iacocca, who rescued Chrysler from near-bankruptcy in the 1980s and the father of the “Mustang”, passed away Tuesday at his home in Bel Air, California. He was 94. Tom Appel, Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive Blog, joins the Bill and Wendy show to remember the life of the legendary auto exec.

