Thought Leader Ed Currie: The Factors That Are Driving Millennials to Buy Homes

For years, the housing industry has been used to seeing Americans in their 20’s buying houses, but millennials are changing that for a multitude of reasons. Ed Currie (Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) and Steve Grzanich chatted about the trends that are popping up in the mortgage world, but also the how marriage is a major factor along with the ability to build “green”. These were just a few of the subjects they covered on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation.