× The Top Five@5 (07/02/19): Mayor Lightfoot outline plans for 4th of July weekend safety, President Trump says Twitter is blocking his message, Harry Reid opens up about UFOs, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna Davlantes)

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson outline their plans to combat violence over the 4th of July weekend. President Trump, during an interview on Fox News says that Twitter is blocking him from delivering his message to the American people. Former Senator Harry Reid during a sit-down interview answers questions about UFOs, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3654311/3654311_2019-07-03-132011.64kmono.mp3

