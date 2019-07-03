× The Opening Bell 7/3/19: The Biggest Airline Innovations Over The Last 100 Years

Aviation innovation might seem like a slow moving process, but Madhu Unnikrishnan (Editor of Skift Airline Weekly) explained to Steve Grzanich that there has been plenty to focus on in the last century, but it all comes back to the planes themselves. The two also touched on the innovations that will be changing travel in the near future. Ed Currie (Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) is this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader and he checked in on the fluctuating mortgage rate environment (expecting another cut this year) and also the trends that are emerging from the younger generation of home buyers (including the green housing factors that are of high importance).