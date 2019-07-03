× The Mincing Rascals 07.03.19: Trump’s Independence Day, Nike’s shoes, and the immigration crisis

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand, and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, along with Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. First, the Rascals discuss the dictator-like themes evident in the costly Independence Day Parade Donald Trump has planned. Next, the Rascals talk about Nike’s new “Betsy Ross Flag” shoes, which the company canceled hours after NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick criticized the shoes for the racist themes . Also, the rascals analyze Trump’s handshake with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Then, the rascals discuss the immigration crisis at the Southern border and the living conditions of immigrants in America. After, the rascals give insight into recent developments in the 2020 Presidential Election. Finally, the Rascals revisit Eric Trump’s incident in which he was spat on at a Chicago restaurant.