The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.03.19: American songs, Phil Vettel, USWNT and Trump's parade

John begins by comparing past and present American songs. Then, John speaks to Thomas Jefferson who discusses the political relevance of Donald Trump’s planned 4th of July celebration. Next, John speaks to Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel about Band of Bohemia. After, Chicago Fire correspondent Brittany Arnold joins John to discuss the recent U.S./England Women’s Soccer Match. Then, John speaks to Washington Post Military Reporter Dan Lamothe about the logistical side of Donald Trump’s military parade in celebration of Independence Day. Finally, John revisits a segment from his weekly Mincing Rascals podcast.