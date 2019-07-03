× Teenage Anxiety & Depression: The Pressures of Growing up in Today’s Society

Dr. John Duffy joins the conversation to share his expertise on the topic of teenage anxiety/depression and the different pressures children and teenagers experience today. We touch on topics such as workload, social media, athletics, suicide, bullying and the importance of taking time out. This is Dr. Duffy’s specialty as a Clinical Psychologist, plus he’s experienced it as a parent himself. He shares tips to help not only kids going through this time of their lives but parents as well! Learn more about Dr. Duffy’s podcasts, books, regular media appearances and his practice at www.drjohnduffy.com and follow him on FB and IG at @drjohnduffy!

This episode is brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.