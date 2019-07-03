Team MVP: Overcoming the Horrors of Online Dating

Heart Love Keyboard (Photo Courtesy of Athree23 of Pixabay)

According to a study conducted by sociologists at Stanford University & Reuben Thomas of the University of New Mexico, 40 percent of people nowadays use online dating. For many people seeking companionship Online is downright frustrating. Grace Lee, Co-Founder & Online Dating Specialist at A Good First Date, break down things people can do to improve their chances of finding a mate online.

