Team MVP: Overcoming the Horrors of Online Dating

According to a study conducted by sociologists at Stanford University & Reuben Thomas of the University of New Mexico, 40 percent of people nowadays use online dating. For many people seeking companionship Online is downright frustrating. Grace Lee, Co-Founder & Online Dating Specialist at A Good First Date, break down things people can do to improve their chances of finding a mate online.

Visit Grace Lee website for dating tips & other information: Agoodfirstdate.com

Like A Good First Date on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Agoodfirstdate

Follow A Good First Date on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Agoodfirstdate

