× ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is here! Richard Roeper has your review!

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s latest film releases:

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ starring Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, and Samuel L. Jackson

‘Always Be My Maybe’- starring Ali Wong, and Randall Park

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3654315/3654315_2019-07-03-130615.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!