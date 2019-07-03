× Roe Conn Full Show (7/02/19): Roeper Reviews “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” what you need to know about the massive Listeria recall, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on seven people arrested for spray painting Chicago’s famous Cloud Gate & the Cancer Survivors’ Garden at Maggie Daley Park; Infectious Disease Specialist & Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital Dr. Irfan Hafiz explains the danger of Cryptosporidium in public pools & a listeria relared vegetable recall; CEO of Hawthorne Race Course Tim Carey talks about how gambling exspansion in Illinois is revitalizing his track; the Top Five@5 features an odd interview with President Trump; Former Chariman of the House Select Intel Committee Mike Rogers explains why President Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un was a bad idea; And Richard Roeper reviews Spider-Man: Far From Home.

