Roe Conn Full Show (7/02/19): Roeper Reviews “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” what you need to know about the massive Listeria recall, and more…

Posted 9:07 AM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10PM, July 2, 2019

Roe Conn

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on seven people arrested for spray painting Chicago’s famous Cloud Gate & the Cancer Survivors’ Garden at Maggie Daley Park; Infectious Disease Specialist & Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital Dr. Irfan Hafiz explains the danger of Cryptosporidium in public pools & a listeria relared vegetable recall; CEO of Hawthorne Race Course Tim Carey talks about how gambling exspansion in Illinois is revitalizing his track; the Top Five@5 features an odd interview with President Trump; Former Chariman of the House Select Intel Committee Mike Rogers explains why President Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un was a bad idea; And Richard Roeper reviews Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.