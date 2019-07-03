Photos and Video: 2019 Pride Parade “Voices of Pride”

Posted 1:40 PM, July 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:39PM, July 3, 2019

Voices Matter.

WGN Radio was proud of celebrate the many voices from the LGBTQ community throughout June’s Pride Month. It all culminated on Sunday, June 30 with the 50th annual Chicago Pride Parade where our “Voices of Pride” float in partnership with Jewel-Osco was seen by revelers along the route and we wore T-shirts sponsored by Grain Berry. Despite the storm that came through, it was a day of celebration and community. Check out our photos and video from the day!

Gallery 1:

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

Gallery 1:

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

Gallery 3:

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

Video:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.