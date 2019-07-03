Pete McMurray Full Show 07.02.19 | Supt. Eddie Johnson, Melissa Etheridge & Kiefer Sutherland.

Posted 2:12 AM, July 3, 2019, by

Pete McMurray

On this episode with Pete McMurray:

Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, Eddie Johnson, talks guns, holiday violence & how the Millennium Park vandals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

Then, Singer/Musician, Melissa Etheridge talks new album, kids, graduation & why she’s NEVER seen the World’s Greatest Rock n Roll Band live.

Plus, Kiefer Sutherland talks music, 24, Designated Survivor and his dad’s bare bum…

& Much more!

Listen to the full podcast here:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.