Pete McMurray Full Show 07.02.19 | Supt. Eddie Johnson, Melissa Etheridge & Kiefer Sutherland.

Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, Eddie Johnson, talks guns, holiday violence & how the Millennium Park vandals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

Then, Singer/Musician, Melissa Etheridge talks new album, kids, graduation & why she’s NEVER seen the World’s Greatest Rock n Roll Band live.

Plus, Kiefer Sutherland talks music, 24, Designated Survivor and his dad’s bare bum…

