Nick Digilio 7.3.19 | Author Vincent Francone, Books People Lie About Reading, Pop Culture Predictions, Nick’s Birthday, Know Your Onion!

Posted 6:48 AM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47AM, July 3, 2019

Nick Digilio enjoys a JoJo display at his local Jewel-Osco. (photo taken by Nick's Dad)

Hour 1:

+ How Lennon and McCartney Met

+ Author Vincent Francone

Hour 2:

+ Books People Lie About Reading

Hour 3:

+ Books People Lie About Reading (cont.)

+ Pop Culture Predictions

Hour 4:

+ Pop Culture Predictions (cont.)

+ Nick’s Birth Year

+ Know Your Onion!

+ Big Brother Recap

