Nick Digilio 7.3.19 | Author Vincent Francone, Books People Lie About Reading, Pop Culture Predictions, Nick’s Birthday, Know Your Onion!
Hour 1:
+ How Lennon and McCartney Met
+ Author Vincent Francone
Hour 2:
+ Books People Lie About Reading
Hour 3:
+ Books People Lie About Reading (cont.)
+ Pop Culture Predictions
Hour 4:
+ Pop Culture Predictions (cont.)
+ Nick’s Birth Year
+ Know Your Onion!
+ Big Brother Recap
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)