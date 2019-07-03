Nancy Atkinson on The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission: “It took over 400,000 people all over the world to make Apollo 11 happen”

Apollo 11 astronauts stand next to their spacecraft in 1969, from left to right: Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, lunar module pilot; Neil Armstrong, flight commander; and Lt. Michael Collins, command module pilot. (AP Photo)

Nancy Atkinson joins Justin Kaufmann (in for Steve Cochran) to discuss her book “8 Years to the Moon” which spotlights the incredible mission of Apollo 11 to the moon.  The perfect way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, we dive in to the stories and facts often over looked about America’s historic step into the solar system.  For more information on Nancy Atkinson visit: https://www.nancyatkinson.com

