Nancy Atkinson on The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission: “It took over 400,000 people all over the world to make Apollo 11 happen”

Nancy Atkinson joins Justin Kaufmann (in for Steve Cochran) to discuss her book “8 Years to the Moon” which spotlights the incredible mission of Apollo 11 to the moon. The perfect way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, we dive in to the stories and facts often over looked about America’s historic step into the solar system. For more information on Nancy Atkinson visit: https://www.nancyatkinson.com