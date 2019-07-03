This photo taken on Friday, May 23, 2014, shows a wrapper from a package of Burt's Bees soap features an image of Burt Shavitz, the Burt behind Burt's Bees. Shavitz still lives in rural Maine after leaving the company that was later sold for millions by his former business partner, Roxanne Quimby. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
MVPP: Founder of Burt’s Bees helps future entrepreneur’s create a ‘healthy hive’
Roxanne Quimby, Founder of Burt’s Bees, joins Justin Kaufmann (in for Steve Cochran) to discuss her new program which is meant to help students build a stable base to become a future entrepreneur. “In my years of developing Burt’s Bees into one of the fastest growing brands in its sector — and even before that, studying and working as an artist — I learned so much even beyond building a successful business, and I’m excited to pass down that information and those stories to entrepreneurs.”