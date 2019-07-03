× MVPP: Founder of Burt’s Bees helps future entrepreneur’s create a ‘healthy hive’

Roxanne Quimby, Founder of Burt’s Bees, joins Justin Kaufmann (in for Steve Cochran) to discuss her new program which is meant to help students build a stable base to become a future entrepreneur. “In my years of developing Burt’s Bees into one of the fastest growing brands in its sector — and even before that, studying and working as an artist — I learned so much even beyond building a successful business, and I’m excited to pass down that information and those stories to entrepreneurs.”