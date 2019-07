× “Moron (More-On) Entertainment”: Dave Matthews, the new ‘Spiderman’ and Naperville Ribfest!

Dean Richards joins Justin Kaufmann (in for Steve Cochran) to discuss the hottest entertainment stories of the day as well as share some tips on being a great Parade Grand Marshall to Dave Eanet. Everything from Dave Matthews and the new ‘Spiderman’ movie to Naperville Ribfest and the Chicago Fireworks are discussed during this popular segment!