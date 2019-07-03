× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-3-19: “Nothing says ‘Happy Birthday America’ than binge-watching ‘Stranger Things’ and doing karaoke in Chinatown”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the upcoming military parade in D.C. for the 4th, a carnival freaking out motorists on the Dan Ryan, Sox phenom Dylan Cease making his debut, the Cubs finishing off their series against the Pirates, the Chicago Sky rolling through their season, the ongoing controversy surrounding the WGN Softball team’s contest against Chicago Now and the big fireworks displays happening all over the city.