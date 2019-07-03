Hawthorne Race Course’s CEO Tim Carey is excited about the new things coming to iconic track
President & General Manager of Hawthorne Race Course, Tim Carey joins the Roe Conn Show to discuss a newly announce5 20-Year partnership with PointsBet and a plan underway to renovate & update the iconic race course.
