Hawthorne Race Course’s CEO Tim Carey is excited about the new things coming to iconic track

Posted 6:23 PM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33AM, July 3, 2019

President & General Manager of Hawthorne Race Course, Tim Carey joins the Roe Conn Show to discuss a newly announce5 20-Year partnership with PointsBet and a plan underway to renovate & update the iconic race course.

