This 1983 microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Cryptosporidium parvum parasitic organisms in a stool smear specimen, the cause of a patient's cryptosporidiosis. On Thursday, May 17, 2018, the CDC said hotel pools and hot tubs are a major source of the diarrheal illnesses people get from swimming. The parasite can survive normal chlorine levels. (CDC via AP)
Cryptosporidium in pools & Listeria in veggies, everything you need to know
Infectious Disease Specialist & Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Irfan Hafiz joins the Roe Conn Show explains a CDC warning to swimmers about the Cryptosporidium parasite that can live for days in pools. Dr. Hafiz also discusses the Green Giant, Trader Joe’s and Signature Farms veggies recall and the symptoms of a Listeria infection.