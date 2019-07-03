× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.3.19: 4th of July grilling tips and Lee Iacocca

Today, Bill and Wendy jump right into the show. Wendy explains how her skin cancer screening went yesterday. They also discuss the outcome of yesterday’s Women’s World Cup semifinal game. Food-loving expert Dane Neal talks to Brendan Dwyer, who won the Grand Championship for the BBQ SmokeDown. Then, Dan Marguerite from the Backyard BBQ store in Wilmette drops by to talk about 4th of July weekend foods and top tips for grilling. After that Tom Appel, Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive joins the show to talk about life and times of auto industry icon Lee Iacocca.

