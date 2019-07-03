Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.3.19: Happy Third of July!

Welcome to a special pre-fourth of July edition of the bonus hour. Today, Bill and Wendy discuss their favorite fireworks memories as kids. They also bring up a story about an Australian man who allegedly ate a gecko on a dare during a Christmas party and died ten days later. Plus, did you know that Hooters is making a spin-off restaurant? Neither did we.

