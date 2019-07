× Author Vincent Francone talks new book “The Soft Lunacy” and the rise of “educated illiteracy”

Born and raised in the south suburbs, author Vincent Francone joins Nick Digilio for a conversation on his new book of essays, “The Soft Lunacy”, and the continuing decline of Americans who read for pleasure.

