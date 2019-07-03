× 4th Of July Food Ideas & Grilling Tips

It’s time to get the grill on for the 4th of July and have a good ol’ fashioned BBQ! Bill and Wendy welcome their food-loving pal Dane Neal on the show. Dane speaks with Brendan Dwyer, the Grand Champion who won the inaugural BBQ SmokeDown. Then, the gang talks about the top 4th of July weekend foods and grilling tips with Dan Marguerite from Backyard BBQ store in Wilmette.

