Your Top Summer Gardening Questions Answered by Chalet Nursery's Tony Fulmer

The summer rainy season is here and it’s in full swing. So it looks like it is going to be a very wet summer. Tony Fulmer, Chief Horticultural Officer at Chalet Nursery, joins the Bill and Wendy show to answer listeners questions about their plantings and gardens, considering how soggy it’s been this summer. Tony said because of the coolness, some things can still be planted. He also gives some suggestions for plants that help mitigate water or at least do well with water.

Chalet Nursery

3132 Lake Avenue

Wilmette, IL 60091

Phone: 847.256.0561

www.chaletnursery.com

