Women’s World Cup 2019: “I’m racking my brain for a reason” why Megan Rapinoe won’t start today’s match

Players run during a US womens soccer team training session at the Tottenham Hotspur training centre in London, Thursday, June 6, 2019. The Women's World Cup starts in France on June 7. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Chicago Fire Sidelines Reporter Brittany Arnold and ProSoccerUSA Editor and Co-Founder Alicia DelGallo – reporting from Lyon – join John Williams for the latest highlights of the Women’s World Cup. They talk about Megan Rapinoe’s absence at the start of today’s game, expressing excitement for a goal and more.

