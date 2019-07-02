× Women’s World Cup 2019: “I’m racking my brain for a reason” why Megan Rapinoe won’t start today’s match

Chicago Fire Sidelines Reporter Brittany Arnold and ProSoccerUSA Editor and Co-Founder Alicia DelGallo – reporting from Lyon – join John Williams for the latest highlights of the Women’s World Cup. They talk about Megan Rapinoe’s absence at the start of today’s game, expressing excitement for a goal and more.